The Associated Press

Aretha Franklin had admirers all over the world, but there’s no doubt that the flame burned brightest in Detroit — the place she was raised and remained for most of her life. It’s difficult to separate the singer from the city, so you better think that the city is saying farewell in royal fashion to its Queen of Soul.

Aug. 28-29: Public Viewing

Two days of public viewings for Aretha Franklin are planned at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which is also where civil rights icon Rosa Parks lay in repose after her 2005 death. Thousands of well-wishers are expected to come to the culturally important and significant museum, which had been the largest Black museum in the United States until the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in Washington, D.C., in 2016.

Aug. 31: Funeral

A former president, civil rights leaders and many other musical and cultural luminaries will speak, sing or otherwise gather Aug. 31 to pay their final respects to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. The marathon funeral at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple is expected to include an all-star list of speakers and performers, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan, Cicely Tyson, Clive Davis and the Revs. Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.

Note: As more details become available, this schedule will be updated.