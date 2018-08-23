By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

A supporter of the shadowy Facebook group called “Me Too Baltimore,” which claims to be, “…a collective of survivors, creatives, activists, allies who are committed to ending gender discrimination, sexism, racism and oppression against black woman’s body,” according to the “about” statement on their Facebook page, recently made the decision to attack Ericka Alston-Buck, founder of the Penn-North Kids Safe Zone and Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire.

“Ericka Buck Alston and Erricka Bridgeford stand behind Rapist Adam Jackson 100% well done ladies well done!” wrote someone identifying themselves as “Amanda King.”

“And these are the “leaders” of your community!? These are the women you leave around your children! Shame on you both! Shame on you both! You made a very poor and reckless decision to go on record and speak on a matter you knew nothing about or had limited information of while inciting a very violent and problematic rape apologist narrative of “it ain’t happen to me so it ain’t happen at all.”

King went on to accuse Alston-Buck and Bridgeford of choosing “patriarchy over sisterhood,” among other things. Ultimately, it is actually “Amanda King” who made a “reckless” decision to attack Alston-Buck and Bridgeford, because the foundation of your allegations against them is erroneous.

I do not know Alston-Buck personally, but I am familiar with her work and it has been life sustaining for some of the most vulnerable residents of Baltimore, impoverished Black children. She founded the Penn-North Kids Safe Zone in June of 2015, as Penn-North still smoldered literally and figuratively following the uprising in April 2015. A recovering addict, she has also helped many others in their recovery journeys. Again, I don’t know Alston-Buck personally, but I do know she knows something about abuse, recovery and survival.

I do know Erricka Bridgeford personally; she is one of the most courageous, most brilliant people I know. She loves her community. And she is a rape survivor.

For “Amanda King” to accuse Bridgeford specifically of embracing a “rape apologist narrative” is nothing short of diabolical. For “Amanda King” to impugn her leadership and suggest our children are not safe around her is beyond reckless.

I am not 100 percent sure of who “Amanda King” is, but I have my suspicions. I’m not sure if he/she/they are Black or White, but it is curious that in the statement allegedly crafted by Amanda King, the “R” in rapist is capitalized, but the “b” in Black is not.

Again, I am not 100 percent sure who Amanda King is, but I am certain that Amanda King and their acolytes liken he/she to the fictional character Olivia Pope, the lead character in the series “Scandal.” But, unlike Olivia Pope, Amanda King is a petty coward and a bully, who embraces the attributes he/she claim to abhor. Shame on you.

Amanda King, in your universe, I suspect “Facebook beef” isn’t real; it is not, street beef is real. However, both Facebook beef and street beef can have real world consequences. Your hurtful, hateful words and maniacal behavior are actually traumatizing real victims of abuse, antithetical to your professed mission.

You have the audacity to use an image of Recy Taylor for your Facebook page; your virulent actions against another rape survivor dishonor Taylor’s legacy.

Ericka Alston-Buck stepped up for Black people, specifically Black children at the city’s darkest hour. Erricka Bridgeford and the Ceasefire crew have literally put their lives on the line for thousands of Black bodies in Baltimore.

“Amanda King,” what have you ever done in our community, except sow fear, division and chaos?

Who are you and where did you come from?