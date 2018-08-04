By James Wright, Special to the AFRO. [email protected]

The office of the county executive of Prince George’s County and the Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) recently gave grants to non-profits who are working to make the lives of county residents better.

On July 25, 11 non-profits were feted at the Second Annual Local Impact Grants Awards Ceremony that took place at the Southern Regional Technology and Recreational Complex in Fort Washington, Maryland. The local development council exists because of a state law mandating that where a gaming facility exists, such as Prince George’s County’s MGM National Harbor, there is an advisory group on how that facility can best impact the surrounding community.

Since its formation in 2015, the development council has awarded more than $562,000 in community grants and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker III commended the work of the council and the non-profits.

“The PGCLDC did a great job of selecting a diverse group of organizations that address a variety of challenges which range from mentoring and education of youth to organizations that provide resources with our senior community and those with disabilities,” he said. “I am appreciative that MGM National Harbor has continued to honor the commitments they made to the residents of Prince George’s County.”

One of the 11 non-profits that received a portion of the $337,000 given to 11 non-profits is the Community Ministry of Prince George’s County, located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The executive director of Community Ministry is Jimmie L. Slade and he told the AFRO his organization will use the funds on violence prevention workshops.

“Community Ministry of Prince George’s County will use the $35,000 award to fund the development and conduct of a series of leadership and violence prevention educational workshops for youth 10-24 years of age from the Oxon Hill community and surrounding communities,” Slade said. “According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, In America, homicide is the leading cause of death for African Americans and second leading cause of death for Latinos/Hispanics in this age group.”

Slade said he and Donice Jones, the president of the Oxon Hill Boys and Girls Club, will seek collaboration from the University of Maryland School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University and Bowie State University to provide research strategies, materials and support for the project.

Another grant recipient is the Alice Ferguson Foundation based in Accokeek, Maryland. The foundation’s educational programs bring together students, educators, park rangers, community leaders as well as regional organizations and government agencies throughout the Washington area to promote the sustainability of the Potomac River watershed.

“We will use the $30,000 to invest in students and in the educational programs we offer,” Lori Arguelles, president of the foundation, told the AFRO. “We have on-site programs, such as the one for fifth graders on our education campus that teaches them to explore nature, learn about agriculture and the local watershed. We want them, and the others we work with, to move toward the goal of a trash-free Potomac River.”