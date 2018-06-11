By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

Just a couple of weeks before the Democratic primary June 26, Rushern Baker, Prince George’s County Executive and Ben Jealous, former President and CEO of the NAACP have both emerged from the pack of Democratic contenders vying to face Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election in November.

According to a recently released Baltimore Sun -University of Baltimore poll , both Baker and Jealous register 16 percent. The survey of 500 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted by telephone May 29 to June 6 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

According to the poll, voters in the Baltimore region prefer Jealous, while Baker has stronger support in the D.C. suburbs; both regions have about 1 million registered Democrats and Baker captures a quarter of that support in D.C., while Jealous gets about the same in Baltimore.

After Jealous and Baker, five other Democratic candidates finished as follows:

Valerie Ervin, former Montgomery County Council member and former running mate of Kevin Kamenetz, who died suddenly in May, 5 percent; state Sen. Richard Madaleno of Montgomery County, 4 percent; Jim Shea, former chair of the Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland, 4 percent; Krish Vignarajah, former policy director for Michelle Obama, 4 percent; Alec Ross, former senior advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 1 percent. Six percent of respondents preferred “someone else.” However, a large swath of Democratic voters, 44 percent say they are still undecided and 57 percent say they have devoted “only a little” attention to the race.

Further, in the General Election 57 percent of Democratic voters would more likely vote for the Democratic nominee, compared to 24 percent who are leaning towards Gov. Hogan, while 18 percent are undecided. However, Hogan seems to fair significantly better against “any Democrat.” Respondents who were asked the question, “Do you agree or disagree: almost any Democrat will do a better job for Maryland than Larry Hogan. According to the Sun/UB poll, 34 percent agree with statement, while 50 percent disagree and 16 percent aren’t sure.

Early voting begins in Maryland June 14.