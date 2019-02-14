Home Baltimore News Baltimore Blight: Is this your house? By AFRO Staff - February 14, 2019 144 Facebook Twitter Pinterest 505 Edmonson (Photo Credit: Sean Yoes) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR !Front Page The AFRO-American Newspapers Welcomes Tiffany Ginyard as Managing Editor Baltimore Community New Commissioner Meets Residents of Northwest Baltimore Maryland Government Alsobrooks Looks To Boost PG County Sports Through M-NPPC LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment AFRO BRIEFS Former GTTF Member Sentenced to 10 years February 14, 2019 Arizona Health Facility Rape Spurs Video Surveillance Push February 9, 2019 Universities in Maryland Reckon with Past Yearbook Photos February 9, 2019 Alabama NAACP Criticizes State Ruling on Police Shooting February 8, 2019 Officials: Maryland Student Posts Racial Slur after Basketball Loss February 8, 2019