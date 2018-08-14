By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

Several members of Baltimore’s grassroots cultural community are rallying around one of its leaders in a search for her son who has been missing since August 11.

Niamke Nnamdi, 21, the son of Nneka Nnamdi, the founder of Fight Blight Bmore, has not been home since Saturday, and although he is 21, his mother, other family members and friends are clearly concerned about his well being.

“Family and friends…Have you seen or heard from Niamke Nnamdi @photoncaptures? Our family is very worried. If you have seen him please contact 4434686041 or 4103827620,” Nnamdi’s family wrote in a Facebook post.

On August 13, a large group of family members and friends of the Nnamdis, organized in the West Baltimore neighborhood where Niamke Nnamdi was last scene, about a half block away from his home. They organized into smaller groups and fanned out across several neighborhoods, talking to residents and business owners and posting flyers.

According to several community members, Niamke was sighted on August 12, as well as last night, and the people who allegedly saw him said he seemed to be doing fine. Groups will gather near the corner of George St. and Freemont Ave., this evening (August 14) at 6:30 to continue searching for Niamke.

If you have any information, call either the Baltimore Police Department, 443-468-6041 or 410-382-7620.