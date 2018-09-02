By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A disgraced former superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools says he got what he deserved for lying to school officials.

Shaun Dallas Dance spoke with WBAL-TV on Friday after his release from jail this week. He said he has apologized to the school children of Baltimore County, former employees and his family, including his 9-year-old son.

Dance pleaded guilty to perjury charges in April. He failed to disclose that he earned nearly $150,000 for part-time consulting work while superintendent of the suburban county ringing the city of Baltimore.

It was a dramatic fall for a once rising star in the world of education. Dance said he’s writing a book that will focus on full disclosure. He didn’t rule out the possibility of leading a school district again.

