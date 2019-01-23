Baltimore, MD (BlackNews.com) — Building Black Futures Together is their motto. CLLCTIVLY.org, a community-based organization in Baltimore is spearheading an effort to show the tremendous impact Black lives are having throughout the community. Each month, CLLCTIVLY.org will award a local individual or organization with a Black Futures Micro-Grant – a no-strings-attached $1,000 grant for changemakers serving Greater Baltimore. The deadline for the first submission period is Jan, 31, followed by a two-week, community-wide voting period. The award and $1,000 check will be presented on Feb. 22. For more details, visit BlackFuturesGrant.org.

“CLLCTIVLY.org is very excited to offer the Black Futures Micro-Grant. Baltimore has amazing, dedicated individuals and organizations in our community who are making a difference without a spotlight, and often under resourced. We want to show our appreciation and motivate others to also use their time, talent and resources to strengthen our communities,” said Jamye Wooten, the founder of CLLCTIVLY.org.

Wooten hopes that CLLCTIVLY will help bring unity and foster collaboration among the many community organizations doing great work, but often working in silos. “Community-based organizations often work in silos. Silos lead to fragmentation and fragmentation leads to duplication and wasted resources – such as time, talent and treasure,” says Wooten.

Recognizing the grand scope of its mission, CLLCTIVLY has organized its work into six-phases. The first phase includes creating an online asset map/directory of organizations in Greater Baltimore, listed by neighborhood and area of concentration. There is also an online store (https://cllctivly.shop) with 20 percent of the proceeds directed to the Black Futures Micro-Grant Fund.

If the organization’s first month is any indication, the future of CLLCTIVLY is bright. “Members are joining, the Black Futures online store is fulfilling orders and the first Black Futures Micro-Grant Award is just weeks away. The community is responding, and we’re excited about it!” Wooten said.

To join CLLCTIVLY, apply for the Black Futures Micro-Grant or shop at the Black Futures online store, visit www.CLLCTIVLY.org