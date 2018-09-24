By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

A police involved shooting Sunday night in the community where Det. Sean Suiter was killed left a suspect dead and an officer recovering from a gunshot.

According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) the shooting took place at the Lexington Terrace public housing apartments, in the Harlem Park community in West Baltimore, near the corner of Fremont Ave. and Vine St., around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“The officers were in the area for a crime suppression initiative that we were running not just in this district, but in other districts,” said Gary Tuggle, BPD Interim Police Commissioner during a press briefing last night. “They came up on the suspect, and I’m still waiting for additional details…,” Tuggle added.

The shootout between the officer and the suspect took place in an alleyway near Fremont and Vine where the suspect died. The officer was rushed to University of Maryland Shock Trauma last night and is expected to survive.

Interim Commissioner Tuggle would not elaborate on the details of the crime suppression initiative, however he says BPD was not actively looking for the person who was shot and killed. Police have not released his name, or the name of the officer who was wounded.

Harlem Park has been the scene of several homicides and non-fatal shootings in recent years, and last November, BPD Det. Sean Suiter was killed during a shooting near the location of last night’s shooting. The BPD’s Independent Review Board ruled Det. Suiter likely took his own life.