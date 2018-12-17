By Sean Yoes, AFRO Baltimore Editor, [email protected]

Despite moderate decreases in crime across the board in 2018, for the fourth year in a row Baltimore has reached the 300 homicide mark.

Over the weekend (Dec. 15) at about 10:34 p.m., Baltimore Police Department (BPD) officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Garrison Blvd. in Northwest Baltimore to investigate reports of a shooting.

According to BPD, when officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified 64-year old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead by Sinai medical personnel. BPD Homicide is investigating the incident.

Baltimore has reached the grisly 300 murder mark with about two weeks left in 2018. Last year the city set a homicide record with 343. The current deadly trend of 300-plus annual homicides began in 2015, the year of the April 27 Uprising, triggered by the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody on April 19.

The city has had four BPD police commissioners since 2015, with a fifth prospective commissioner, Joel Fitzgerald currently going through the confirmation process.