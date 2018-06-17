Churches and houses of worship from all over Baltimore will urge civic participation among their members with the Souls To The Polls rally June 17.

Over 20 clergy members have participated in the non-partisan, grassroots initiative over the past few days to motivate the community to participate in early voting, including Rev. Donald Wright , Dr. Harold Carter and Dr. Kevin Slayton.

Churches will be sending their members to the Early Voting Center closest to their location. Additionally, there will be a Souls To The Polls press conference and rally at the Public Safety Training Center on the 3500 block of West Northern Parkway at 1:30 p.m. The rally will feature gospel singing, prayer and words of encouragement for Baltimore from notable pastors and elected officials from around Baltimore.

For more information, contact Rev. Donald Wright at [email protected] .com or 443-801-2919.