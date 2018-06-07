By Jasmine A. Ball, Special to The AFRO

Barbecue Everything wants to be on your plate.

A native of Prince George’s County, Dennis Rawls Jr., the founder of Barbecue Everything, created his own business and sauce. “I started my business because one, I love food. When I attended Morehouse College for my undergraduate degree, we would throw parties and I was always caught on the grill,” Rawls told the AFRO.

Rawls was featured on Great Day Washington on the WUSA9 segment “Best BBQ tips for your Memorial Day Cookout” on May 28.

Barbecue Everything started in early 2016 as a way to promote tips for grilling foods and assisting friends, families, and clients with their cookout and party needs by taking pressure off the hosts. Soon Barbecue Everything began to develop.

What’s a grilling company without a homemade sauce? B.E. Sauce was created in order for the world to be exposed to the company’s signature flavor.

Barbecue Everything Sauce can be found in 20 different Harris Teeter’s in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

“My short-term goal is to have my sauce in every major retail grocery store. My long-term goal is to use the proceeds from the sauce to start my own restaurant,” Rawls said.

Barbecue Everything is striving to become the condiment of choice worldwide. “The sauce has a chance to grow and become a nationwide name brand like Kraft, Sweet Baby Rays, etc.” said Rawls.

Marcus Curry, a Barbecue Everything customer, said, “I just tried the B.E. sauce on some leftover chicken for the first time and I have no idea how I’ve been having barbecues without it. The balance of sweet and spicy with a tad more towards spicy is so excellent, it is definitely a must have for anything you want to put barbecue sauce on.”

When asked what makes his sauce different from others, Rawls said, “The main thing that makes it different is that it is mine. New sauce, new company, which brings new opportunities for consumers to try it.”