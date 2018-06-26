By Kamau High, AFRO Managing Editor, [email protected]

Ben Jealous was nominated to be the Democratic candidate for governor, following a campaign that saw two African American men lead

Jealous defeated eight opponents, including Rushern Baker, the Prince George’s County Executive. Baker, who along with Jealous had been leading the race, conceded in a phone call to Jealous.

The Jealous campaign sent out a press release at 10:33 p.m. declaring Jealous the winner before news organizations or the state board of elections had named a winner. The Associated Press confirmed Jealous’ win minutes later.

In prepared remarks, Jealous told the crowd gathered at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore, “Voters in Maryland now face a clear choice. Larry Hogan’s “go along to get along” politics and his policies on almost every issue stand in direct contrast to my vision for Maryland.”

He added, “I know there is skepticism that Larry Hogan can be beaten. Well, we’ve got a message for those who think this race is already over. Larry Hogan is going to lose in November because he is not ready to run against someone who knows how to build a true people-powered grassroots campaign.”