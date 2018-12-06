By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

While Prince George’s County is celebrating the historicity of Angela Alsobrooks taking the helm as the first woman to serve as County Executive, the area is also doing diligence in bidding her predecessor, Rushern Baker, farewell and thanking him for service.

On Dec. 3, Baker officially turned over his post as County Executive, after reaching his two-term limit, when Alsobrooks took the oath office. The entire crowd gave Baker a standing ovation as he relinquished his position.

“Thanks [Prince George’s County, MD.] for the opportunity of a lifetime over the past 8 years. It was [an] honor and privilege to serve you,” he wrote on Twitter, qualifying the tweet as his last on his County Executive account, along with a video highlighting “The Baker Years.”

Several Twitter accounts replied to the outgoing County Executive’s tweet thanking him for his service.

“Job well done, sir. The county is inarguably in a much better place because of you,” Justin Ross, who served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2003-2012, tweeted.

“Thank you for your service and incredible example of ‘truth and service.’ On a personal note, you’ve made Alma Mater proud and we look forward to supporting your future endeavors,” Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University, wrote to Baker on Twitter.

“Thank you for your service and for setting a standard of excellence,” tweeted Judge William A. Snoddy, who serves on the County’s Circuit Court. “On a personal note, thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of Prince George’s County and your support in the achievement of my goal.”

A particularly touching Twitter tribute, which Baker re-tweeted, was from the students at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) at Suitland High School, who filmed a minute-long video thanking him and showcasing their artistic talents.

“Thank You, Mr. Baker for your unrelenting support and belief in the power of a great Arts Education. Your actions to save our students’ transportation in 2011 safeguarded the CVPA experience for thousands of future students. THANK YOU.”

In addition, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, having worked in the neighboring municipality, thanked Baker for his service to Prince George’s County, as well as outgoing Montgomery County Executive Ike Legget.

“It’s been a pleasure working with our neighbors in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties to make life better for residents on both sides of the line. Thank you Ike Leggett and @CountyExecBaker for your dedicated service. I wish you both the best,” she tweeted.