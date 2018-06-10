By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

NBA champions Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have Long made it clear they won’t be attending the White House so long as President Donald Trump is in office. But they’re not the only recent world champs to turn down the traditional invite.

Washington Capitals player Devante Smith-Pelly—one of only two Black people that play for the Capitals, recently told reporters that he too won’t be visiting the White House if the Caps go to celebrate winning the NHL Stanley Cup.

“The things that [Trump] spews are straight-up racist and sexist,” Smith-Pelly told the National Post. “Some of the things he’s said are pretty gross. I’m not too into politics, so I don’t know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don’t agree with. It hasn’t come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up.”

Smith-Pelly was born and raised in Toronto, but he’s still aware of the conditions for African-Americans here in the U.S. and how offensive President Trump has been towards people of color. Smith-Pelly was a target of racism himself during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks back in February, when a a Blackhawks fans repeatedly yelled “basketball!” at Smith-Pelly, insinuating that the Black hockey player should be playing basketball instead because of his race.

Smith-Pelly told the Post none of his teammates agree with the racist rhetoric that Trump has engaged in.

“Things that he’s saying about immigrants and people of colour, I don’t think anyone here would agree with that,” Smith-Pelly said.