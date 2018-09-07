The Associated Press

A police detective assigned to the security detail for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) has sued the city, saying he faces discrimination because he is Black.

Erin Fitchett said in a $10 million lawsuit in Manhattan federal court Sept. 6 that the New York Police Department maintains a secretive process allowing all-White supervisors to refuse to promote deserving Black detectives.

A city law office spokesman said the lawsuit was without merit.

Fitchett joined the mayor’s detail in 2004. The lawsuit said he was a bodyguard for de Blasio’s children until last year, when he began directly serving the mayor, including sometimes driving his vehicle.

He said a new supervisor reassigned him to “invisible and superfluous jobs,” including spending a 17-hour shift in freezing temperature outside the mayor’s mansion.