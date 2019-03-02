By The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feb 27, 2019–Black Enterprise magazine announced that it has selected Denise Cade, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX), to the publication’s 2019 Most Powerful Women in Business list.

The magazine’s exclusive listing of the highest-ranking and most influential Black woman executives appears in the first quarter 2019 edition and online. Black Enterprise will formally honor Cade during its Women of Power Summit, March 2 at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

“The legal expertise and leadership Denise contributes to our organization is a tremendous asset to IDEX, something Black Enterprise clearly recognizes in her as well,” Chairman and CEO Andrew Silvernail said. “We are fortunate to have her as part of our senior leadership team and are thrilled for her to receive this honor.”

Last year, Savoy magazine named Cade to its 2018 Most Influential Black Lawyers in recognition of her distinguished legal career and outstanding commitment to the community.

Cade has a long and esteemed legal career. She joined IDEX in 2015 from SunCoke Energy, where she held the role of senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. Prior to SunCoke, she worked for PPG Industries, Inc. based in Pittsburgh in several different roles, including general counsel of the Glass and Fiber Glass Division, chief M&A counsel, chief securities & finance counsel, and assistant general counsel & corporate secretary. She started her career in private practice in Washington, D.C.

Cade holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Marquette University and a juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center. She devotes time to organizations that prioritize the professional development and advancement of women and people of color, including The Chicago Network, where she serves on the Board of Directors, The Executive Leadership Council, The Executives’ Club of Chicago, and the Georgetown Law Alumni Board.

About IDEX

IDEX is a global fluidics leader serving high growth specialized markets. We are best known for our expertise in highly engineered fluidics systems and components, as well as for our expertise in fire and safety products including the Jaws of Life® family of rescue and recovery tools. Our products touch lives every day. Whether it’s a life-saving rescue operation, dispensing fresh juice to a first grader or fueling aircraft, IDEX is a leader in creating enabling technology used in many of the most common everyday activities. For more information, please visit www.idexcorp.com. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX.”