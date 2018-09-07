By Brianna Rhodes, Special to the AFRO

Mary and Main, a Black owned medical cannabis dispensary located in Capitol Heights is softly open for business before it officially opens it doors later this month. The dispensary, founded by Hope Wiseman, and her mother Dr. Octavia Simkins-Wiseman, offers patients the opportunity to receive an introduction to the dispensary’s products and services, including educational opportunities.

The soft opening is also giving employees the chance to run through their operations and review improvements that could be made before the official grand opening at the end of the month.

Thirty to 40 people were in attendance for its opening on Labor Day.

“We had a great time,” said Dr. Simkins-Wiseman. “A lot of our patients were so pleased with everything that they saw and looking at the educational things that we offered to them.”

The dispensary has a wide array of products that are available for patients from different growers and processors in the state, according to Dr. Simkins-Wiseman.

“At Mary and Main, we try to pride ourselves in providing our patients with customer care that’s unlike other places,” Dr. Simkins-Wiseman said. “We want you to feel comfortable. We have a lot of African Americans in our community and we want to make sure we provide them with the necessary one-on-one services they will need to find products that will fit their particular illness. So we’re going to be doing a lot of educational pieces so that they understand what they’re using and why.”

Mary and Main will be hosting a grand opening block party on Sept. 29. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dispensary at 8801 Hampton Mall Drive N. Capitol Heights, Maryland 20743.