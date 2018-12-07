By Brianna McAdoo, AFRO Staff Writer, [email protected]

A national organization geared towards young women of color is sprinkling its“Black girl magic” and empowering youth. Black Women for Positive Change in collaboration with the Positive Change Foundation sponsored a National Creative Expressions Contest and recently selected their winners.

The National Creative Expression Contest challenged youth to creatively express their reactions to a film about dropping out of school produced by Black Women for Positive Change entitled, “DROP: A Story of Triumph.” The contest garnered over 109 applications and 78 submissions from 18 different states in addition to Washington, D.C. The contestants were from middle school, high school and some were even homeschooled. Submissions ranged from essays to artistic expressions like visual art and poetry.

The National Co-Chairs of Black Women for Positive Change, Dr. Stephanie Myers and Honorable Daun S. Hester released a joint statement saying, “We sponsored the Creative Expression Contest as part of the 6th Annual Week of Positive Change, Non-Violence and Opportunities. We appreciate the support of our major sponsors American Family Insurance, Saint and Streetfighter Foundation, and Highmark Inc., and other partners. Their donations enabled us to provide youth rewards for winning essays, poems, drawings and videos.”

Each submission was evaluated by 12 volunteer judges and nine winners were selected. The nation’s capital left its mark on the competition with winners from Luke C. Moore Senior High School, Muhammad’s Homeschool Co Op and H.D. Woodson High School.

“We are thrilled to support “DROP” and the Creative Expressions Contest developed by Black Women for Positive Change and the Positive Change Foundation,” said Tom Johnson, president and CEO of the Saint and Streetfighter, one of the major sponsors for the Creative Expression Contest. “We are excited that students have viewed the video and eloquently expressed their views about the importance of education and staying in school.”

The co-chairs remarked on the importance of the film, “DROP: A Story of Triumph” and the impact they hope it has on young people even looking beyond the contest.

“The views of the youth are powerful and describe the challenges they face regarding staying in school, the dire results of dropping out and the importance of family support when pursuing education, during and after high school.”