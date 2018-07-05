Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

“Never get on a Black woman’s bad side,” are the wise words of anybody who’s ever found themselves on a Black woman’s bad side. Yet, for some reason or another, people will just keep testing Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) patience.

She’s reclaimed her time, defended her honor and even clapped back to all her haters, with one of the most epic mic drops of 2018 when she said, “All I have to say is this: If you shoot me you better shoot straight. There’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

Yet several people have tested the wrong Black woman because Congresswoman Waters isn’t just any Black woman. She’s a powerful congresswoman with several strong Black female friends. Now, nearly 200 of those women and allies in the cause, all of whom are outside of Congress, have signed a letter calling on top political leaders to defend Waters after she called on citizens to protest members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet in public spaces.

Several of the signatures included doctors, lawyers, and pastors. Some of the notable names on the list include, Cora Barry, former wife to D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, notable Dallas pastor the Reverend Frederick D. Haynes III, political strategist and former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile, and celebrated preacher and activist the Reverend Al Sharpton.

Trump has spent the last week bashing Waters on Twitter and in speeches, yet even her own party members have been outspoken about her call to action in protest to Trump’s administration.

“If you disagree with a politician, organize your fellow citizens to action and vote them out of office. But no one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That’s not right. That’s not American,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also condemned Waters’ form of protest in a tweet even though she understood the reason behind her passionate call to action. “Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable,” she said.

Yet Waters’ squad of strong Black women leaders has decided to use their power to call out Congress.

According to CNN, these women have called on Pelosi and Schumer to “step up and publicly support” Waters and apologize for their “public comments insinuating she ‘uncivil’ and ‘unAmerican.’”

“Disparaging or failing to support Congresswoman Waters is an affront to her and Black women across the country and telegraphs a message that the Democratic Party can ill afford: that it does not respect Black women’s leadership and political power and discounts the impact of Black women and millennial voters,” the women wrote in the letter.

Pelosi has already banned with Waters.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters is a valued leader whose passionate call for family reunification should be heard without any threats to her safety,” Pelosi wrote in a statement responding to the letter.

“Donald Trump has sullied the bully pulpit with reckless disregard for the safety of others,” she continued. “He should stop his attacks on Congresswoman Waters and all Members of Congress, the free press, and all Americans who have the right and the responsibility to speak their minds.”