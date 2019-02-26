By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a Baltimore woman who drowned in frigid waters off the Inner Harbor’s popular waterfront promenade.

City police have identified the woman pulled from the harbor as Alexandra Carroll, a 25-year-old resident of Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play.

Divers with the police department’s marine unit found Carroll’s body on Saturday after a roughly three-hour search. She apparently fell into the water near the Maryland Science Center.

Drownings from individuals falling into the Inner Harbor’s murky waters are a recurrent problem.

Last year, Maryland’s biggest city committed to spending some $125,000 to install safety equipment around the harbor after a 26-year-old man fell into the waters.