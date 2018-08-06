By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two pre-teen boys say they pulled a prank by putting a Black doll hanging from a noose above a playground that partly sits on top of a burial site for 5,000 Black Philadelphia residents.

The doll was discovered Thursday morning and prompted Mayor Jim Kenney to call it “a despicable act.”

(Photo/Mark Tyler via Facebook)

The boys, one Black and one White, told WCAU-TV they put the doll there because they thought it would scare people, and that it wasn’t about race.

The city has plans to put up a memorial to those buried beneath the playground.

The 19th century burial ground was established by Richard Allen, a freed slave who founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Its existence had been forgotten until a historian began researching the site about a decade ago.

___

Information from: WCAU-TV, http://www.nbc10.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR