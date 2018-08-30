By Michelle Richardson, Special to the AFRO

A Baltimore Police Sergeant has been charged with drunk and disorderly conduct after she was arrested on Aug. 27.

According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), officers responded to the area of downtown known as “the Block” on Custom House Ave., at 1:20 a.m. outside of Norma Jean’s strip club for reports of a woman engaged in disorderly conduct.

When officers arrived, they encountered a female patron of the club who was “combative and refused to follow orders,” according to BPD chief spokesman T.J. Smith.

The woman and the male officer got into an altercation and the woman was arrested and charged on a criminal citation.

The woman arrested has been identified as Henrietta Middleton, a 12-year veteran of the department, who is currently assigned to the Inspector General’s Office. The Inspector General’s office is responsible for training officers about the U.S. Constitution.

A video circulating on Facebook, recorded by a security guard at another club in the area, shows Middleton being thrown to the ground by a male officer in uniform.

It is not clear if the uniformed officer, who has not been identified, knew Middleton was a police officer as well, but witnesses have allegedly told police that they attempted to inform arriving officers Middleton’s profession.

Middleton, who earns a base salary of $72,000, has been suspended with pay while “the entire course of events is under internal investigation,” according to police.

Middleton could not be reached for comment.

This is the latest incident of alleged BPD misconduct; earlier this month officer Arthur Williams was caught on camera punching Dashawn McGrier. McGrier’s nose, jaw and ribs were broken, according to his attorney Warren Brown, during the beating. Williams has since resigned and been indicted on first-degree assault charges.