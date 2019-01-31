By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

With 33 days and counting of the partial government shutdown Broccoli City is hoping to bring joy to furloughed federal employees.

On the same day the United States celebrated the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy, Broccoli City announced that it is offering two general admission tickets to their April festival at a set and discounted rate for furloughed employees who subscribe to their website.

“We understand the impact that the partial government shutdown has had on our community and we’re committed to supporting those who have been affected through our various programs and partnerships,” said a statement on the Broccoli City furlough tickets form. “We announced this year’s lineup on Wednesday and even though presale has ended, we want you to know that we got you!”

Furloughed workers will be offered general admission tickets at a set rate of $99, where normally tickets are $99.50.

More than just a festival, Broccoli City offers programming of empowerment particularly geared toward millennial go-getters in urban communities, though their Broccoli Talks at Broccoli Bar in Shaw, near Howard University; BroccoliCon, a conference with influencers to discuss how to address challenges in urban communities; an emphasis on healthy living such as through their annual 5k run + Fitness festival the morning of the festival.

Broccoli City Weekend begins on April 25 with BroccoliCon, continues on the 26th with BC All Night, a precursor to the Saturday festival, Wild N Out’s B.Simone and I Am Zoie, TRAP Karaoke and live performances, then the 27th– ending with their famous festival.

Broccoli City Festival has an all-star lineup this year with performances from some of the biggest chart-topping artists including, Childish Gambino, Lil’ Wayne, Ella Mai, 6lack, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, WizKid, Gunna, City Girls, YBN Cordae, Ade and D.C.’s own, New Impressionz.

The festival will be held this year at FedEx field. For general tickets and information visit the Broccoli City website, https://bcfestival.com.