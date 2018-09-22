By Mark F. Gray, Special to the AFRO

The trends continued last weekend for the DMV’s three HBCU football programs although one earned an unintended respite. Bowie State beat a Division II team for the second consecutive week. Morgan State was competitive in losing to University of Albany (NY) and Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of Howard’s conference opener.

Hall Soaring But Defense Struggles for Bowie State

Junior quarterback Amir Hall continued decimating opposing defenses as Bowie State defeated McKendree University 47-41 in Lebanon, Illinois. Hall had a masterful all-around game accounting for 447 yards total offense as the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 after finishing the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Hall, the reigning national HBCU Player of the Year, completed 41 of 52 passes for 352 yards with two touchdowns and one interception helping them take a 35-13 halftime lead. He also added to his fantasy league statistics by leading them in rushing for 95 yards with a 65-yard TD run.

In three games Hall is completing 70 percent of his passes for 1,082 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s averaging 360.7 yards per game passing and is second on the team with 144 yards.

As Hall continues to mature he is beginning to use the multitude of weapons at his disposal. He worked his running backs as receivers in their record setting passing attack that helped win the time of possession battle by almost 15:00. Hall also shared the wealth by completing passes to 10 different receivers. Redshirt senior Lansana Sesay led with 11 receptions for 114 yards.

Bowie State’s rushing attack began to show signs that it was rounding into form. The Bulldogs ran for 213 yards featuring two players finishing with more than 90 yards. Redshirt junior Brandon Abrams rushed for 91 yards and two scores.

However, the Bulldogs defense is a concern. While the offense continues to play at a national championship level behind a transcendent quarterback, Bowie State’s defense is yielding over 405 yards total offense and over 37 points per game. Despite the 2-1 record the Bulldogs are being outscored by their first three opponents 37.3 to 36 points per game.

They will be tested once the meat of their CIAA schedule begins in two weeks. October 5 marks homecoming and the defending conference champions from Virginia State will visit for a nationally televised showdown. One week later they will face Virginia Union in Richmond on national TV.

Next: at St. Augustine’s

Morgan Plays Better But Falls to Albany (NY)

Progress isn’t always measured in wins and losses during the early weeks of college football season. For the first time Morgan State was respectable but fell to 0-3 after a 30-27 loss at the University of Albany (NY).

The Bears had been outscored 77-17 in their first two games but held a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter. However, Vince Testaverde, son of former Ravens quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde, connected with freshman Dev Holmes for an 88-yard touchdown midway through the final period with the game’s decisive score.

Testaverde, who was benched during the game, was intercepted four times by the Bears defense which gave them a chance to win. The Bears could’ve won or tied, but Albany’s Dean Grogg forced a fumble and linebacker Eli Mencer recovered at the Bears’ 25 with 1:49 remaining.

Next: at N.C. A&T

Florence Cancels Howard MEAC Opener

Howard got an unexpected bye when their game against Savannah State was postponed due to Hurricane Florence. No makeup date has been set which could pose a dilemma since they don’t play NCA&T this year.

Next: Bethune Cookman vs. Circle City Classic (Indianapolis)