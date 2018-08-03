By The Associated Press

A capsule look at the inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

___

Ray Lewis

Linebacker

1996-2012 Baltimore. … 17 seasons, 228 games.

First round pick (26th overall) by Ravens in 1996 NFL Draft … Hard-hitting linebacker and team leader on punishing defense … Started at middle linebacker in four AFC championship games and two Super Bowls … Twice named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 20003) … Earned Most Valuable Player honors in Ravens’ 34-7 victory over Giants in Super Bowl XXXV after recording three tackles, two assists and four passes defensed … Became just second player in league history to earn NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in same season … Tallied four tackles and three assists in Ravens’ 34-31 win over 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII … Led Ravens in tackles 14 seasons (1996-2001, 2003-04, 2006-2011) … Named All-Pro eight times … Voted to 12 Pro Bowls … Selected to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s … First player in NFL history with 40 sacks and 30 interceptions in a career … Recorded 41 1/2 career sacks … Had 31 interceptions that were returned for 503 yards and 3 TDs … Recovered a team record 20 fumbles … Amassed franchise record 2,643 career tackles. … Tallied 50 career take-aways (31 interceptions plus 19 opponents’ fumbles recovered) that ranks second among linebackers since 1970 merger.

___

Randy Moss

Wide Receiver

6-4, 210

1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers. … 14 seasons, 218 games.

First-round pick (21st overall) by Vikings in the 1998 NFL Draft. … Made instant impact with 69 catches for 1,313 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns in rookie season. … Named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. … Eclipsed 100-catch mark in back-to-back seasons, 2002-03. … Recorded career-best 111 catches for 1,632 yards for Vikings in 2003. … Set NFL record with 23 touchdown receptions in his first season with Patriots, 2007. … Started in four conference championship games and two Super Bowls. … Registered 10 or more TD catches in a season nine times. … Led NFL in TD receptions five times (1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, and 2009). … Became second player to eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving 10 times. … Career numbers include 982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 TDs. … Also scored touchdown on punt return; threw 2 TD passes and scored four two-point conversions. … Earned All-Pro honors four times. … Voted to six Pro Bowls. … Selected to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s.

___

Terrell Owens

Wide Receiver

6-3, 224

1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals. … 16 seasons, 219 games.

Drafted in third round in 1996 by San Francisco. … Prolific receiver with great hands and ability for big plays. … Career totals: 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards, 14.8 yards per catch and 153 TDs. … Yardage total ranks second all-time, touchdown reception total is third most in NFL history. … Set then-record for catches in single game with 20 against Bears, Dec. 17, 2000. … Had 60 or more catches in all but three seasons. … Had nine 1,000-yard seasons over 11-year span. … Eight seasons with double-digit TD receptions. … Led NFL in TD catches three times (16 in 2001, 13 in 2002, and 13 in 2006). … Set career high with 1,451 yards in 2000, and 100 catches, 2002. … Voted All-Pro five times (2000-02, 2004, 2007). … Selected to six Pro Bowls. … Voted to NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.

___

Brian Dawkins

Safety

5-11, 200

1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles; 2009-2011 Denver Broncos … 16 seasons, 224 games.

Chosen in second round (61st overall) by Philadelphia in 1996 draft. … Voted Eagles’ Defensive MVP five times. … Helped Eagles to eight playoff appearances. … Started in four NFC championship games, one Super Bowl. … First-team All-Pro five seasons (2001, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009). … Earned his first of nine Pro Bowls after 1999 season. … First player in NFL history to get a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in same game (vs. Houston, Sept. 29, 2002). … Set Eagles record for most games played. … Voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. … Intercepted pass in 15 straight seasons. … Led Eagles in interceptions back-to-back seasons (1997-98). … Made 37 career interceptions, returned for 513 yards and two touchdowns. … Had multiple interceptions in a season 11 times. … Averaged nearly 100 tackles per season throughout career. … Made 26 career sacks, including three in final season with Broncos to help Denver to division title, 2011.

___

Robert Brazile

Linebacker

6-4, 241

1975-1984 Houston Oilers … 10 seasons, 147 games.

Senior nominee. … First round draft pick, sixth overall, by the Oilers in 1975 NFL draft … Held team record with 147 straight games played … Also started seven playoff games … Made instant impact on defense as a rookie and helped Houston to 10-4 record for first winning season in eight years … Earned Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors … Team leader that helped transform franchise highlighted by three straight playoff appearances, 1978-1980 … Helped Oilers to three consecutive 10-win seasons (10-6 in 1978, 11-5 in 1979, 11-5 in 1980) … Registered career-best 185 tackles (95 solo, 98 assisted) during 1978 season … Started at outside linebacker in back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances (1978-79) … Spectacular pass rusher; recorded career-best 6 1/2 sacks in 1976 and 1980 … Career statistics include 13 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries … All-Pro five straight seasons, 1976-1980 … Selected to seven Pro Bowls … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of 1970s.

___

Bobby Beathard

General manager/personnel administrator

1966-67 Kansas City Chiefs, 1968-1971 Atlanta Falcons, 1972-77 Miami Dolphins, 1978-1988 Washington Redskins, 1990-99 San Diego Chargers.

Contributor nominee. … Noted for his adept eye for talent through a career that spanned more than three decades. … Served as scout for Chiefs and Falcons before being named director of player personnel for Dolphins in 1972. … Integral part of Miami’s two Super Bowl teams. … Became Redskins General Manager in 1978. … Masterful management of Washington roster to build Super Bowl champions. … Often dealt first-round draft picks to acquire more talent. … Used team’s first round draft pick just three times in 11 seasons. … The Redskins’ Super Bowl XVII roster included 27 free agents signed by Beathard. … Under his guidance, Redskins made five playoff appearances in six-season span including two Super Bowl titles (XVII and XXII). … Instantly created winning culture in San Diego after Chargers named him General Manager in 1990. … Within three years, team claimed first division title in more than decade and two years later, Chargers advanced to franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance (XXIX). … In all, Beathard’s teams advanced seven Super Bowls and won four.

___

Jerry Kramer

Guard

6-3, 245

1958-1968 Green Bay Packers … 11 seasons, 130 games.

Senior nominee. … Fourth round pick (39th overall) by Packers in 1958 NFL Draft … Anchored offensive line of Lombardi-era Packers … Packers recorded winning records in all but his first and last season … Named All-NFL five times (1960, 1962, 1963, 1966, 1967) … Selected to three Pro Bowls … Handled team’s placekicking duties in 1962-63 and briefly in final season … Totaled 177 career points on 90 extra points and 29 field goals converted … Kicked record-tying three field goals and one PAT in 1962 NFL Championship Game win against New York Giants … Named to NFL’s 50th Anniversary Team, NFL All-Decade Team of 1960s and Super Bowl Silver Anniversary Team … Integral leader in Packers’ dominance during 1960s capped by victories in Super Bowls I and II … Started at right guard in six NFL championship games, five of which were won by Green Bay … Remembered for key block that made way for Bart Starr’s game-winning touchdown in the famous “Ice Bowl” – 1967 NFL Championship Game.

___

Brian Urlacher

Linebacker

6-4, 258

2000-2012 Chicago Bears. … 13 seasons, 182 games.

First-round pick (ninth overall) by the Bears in the 2000 NFL Draft.. … Named Defensive Rookie of the Year after registering a career-high eight sacks and two interceptions. … Named NFL’s Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, 2005 after helping Bears lead NFL in fewest points allowed by posting 171 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks. … Passionate team leader who helped Bears to win four division titles (2001, 2005-06, 2010). … Made four tackles and recorded two passes defensed in Bears’ 39-14 win in 2006 NFC Championship Game to earn berth in Super Bowl XLI. … Registered outstanding performance in 2010 NFC Championship Game with nine tackles, one assist along with a sack and interception returned for 39 yards. … Bears’ all-time leading tackler. … Led Bears in tackles eight times. … Career statistics include 41 1/2 sacks and 22 interceptions. … Scored five career TDs (two interception returns, two fumble recoveries, and one TD reception). … All-Pro five times. … Voted to eight Pro Bowls. … Named to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s.