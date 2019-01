Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd and Bri Steves will perform on June 21. Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls will perform on June 22.

V.I.P. tickets for the BET Experience go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern. General tickets go on sale Friday. More performers will be announced later.

BET Experience will also include the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center, featuring a celebrity basketball game, celebrity meet and greets, and seminars.

