By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

From the first 11 deaths in January 2018 to 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson’s death in July, the District of Columbia has seen an uptick in violence that is making residents beg for people to put their guns down. According to D.C. Witness, which tracks homicides in the District, there have been 105 murderers in 2018, 20 more than this time last year. The most recent took place on September 1 when 28-year-old Carl Day-Baker was fatally shot in the Fairlawn neighborhood of Southeast.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of T Street, Southeast around 1:20 a.m. according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers from the Seventh District reported to the scene of the crime after hearing gunshots and found Day-Baker of Southeast, D.C. “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Police are asking the community for any information “which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia,” offering a reward of $25,000. To report any information residents are encouraged to call (202) 727-9099 or by anonymously texting the tip line at 50411.