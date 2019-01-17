By George Kevin Jordan, AFRO Staff Writer

Beverly Griggs, is the president of the Martin Luther King, Jr. DC Support Group, an organization that has pushed to preserve its namesake’s legacy of non-violence and dedication to human rights for everyone.

The organization, originally called “The Committee to Commemorate the Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” was established in 1972 by Dr. Helen V. Tate, chair, Mrs. Dorothy M. Nicolas, co-chair; and Deacon John R. Henson, association president, General Baptist Deacons Association. Further support is provided by the Teamsters Local 639, local retirees and their current president Thomas Ratliff.

By 1975 the Board of Director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Non-Violence & Social Change recognized the MLK Jr. DC Support Group as the official support group for the King Center in the Washington D.C. area.

Mrs. Griggs who has served as president since 2007 said, “It’s meant so much to me to be able to support this group.”

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a world renowned leader,” Griggs added. “He was not killed he was assassinated and I feel he gave up his life so we could have the freedoms and privileges we have today.”

The organization has given out scholarships to students in the DMV area and is hosting its 47th Annual MLK Scholarship Luncheon & Fashion Show from 1 – 5 p.m. January 21st at Martin’s Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Dr. Greenbelt, MD 20770.

Though the organization has fewer members, Griggs said she is aligning with younger movements like #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter to push the mission of justice forward.

“We are trying to encourage young people to keep going and keep his dream alive,” Griggs said.