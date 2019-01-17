By George Kevin Jordan, AFRO Staff Writer

George A. Jones has been Chief Executive Officer of Bread for The City since 1996. The Norfolk, VA native has been doing social justice work since his graduation from Norfolk State University in 1983.

Bread For the City provides food, medical care, clothing, legal and social services to “reduce the burden of poverty,” according to the mission on the site. The organization works to “uproot racism, a major cause of poverty.”

In his position as CEO, Jones, manages all the financial, programmatic and administrative aspect of the organization and its 100 full time staff. Under his leadership the organization has seen growth from a $1.2 million operation in 1996 to a $11.5 million operation in 2019.

While serving as CEO of Bread for the City, the organization has been recognized for excellence by Johnson & Johnson, the District of Columbia government, the Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (D.C.), D.C. Bar Pro Bono Program, and the District of Columbia Primary Care Association. The agency was also a two-time finalist and one-time winner for {he Washington Post Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.

The fight for Social justice for all is a war not an individual battle, but Jones said he is hopeful of some outcomes in the future.

“It feels like an opportunity, despite what’s happening on Pennsylvania Avenue to get people to pay attention to assistance reform,” Jones told the AFRO.

But some battles continue to wage.

“What hasn’t changed are disparities born out of inequities,” Jones said, pointing to inequalities on all social indexes from healthcare to employment to income. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Jones did point to important pivotal moments in the past like the end of slavery, the women’s suffrage movement, and integration as pathways to the future.

“That is the thing that keeps me going,” Jones said. “It’s not like we haven’t seen progress and political reform when people stay focused on it.”