By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 48th Annual Legislative Conference is taking place from September 12-16 in the District of Columbia and there is something for everyone who attends.

The CBC Conference is co-chaired for the first time by U.S. senators, Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). The conference has scores of issue forums and braintrusts on a variety of topics ranging from foreign policy, civil rights, juvenile justice, entertainment, health and wellness, political and voter engagement, religion and education.

There are academicians, political, social and cultural activists, artists and politicians from every level of government as well as leaders from foreign countries participating in the issue forums and braintrusts.

Many of the activities take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Bishop Michael Curry, who received worldwide attention for his address at the wedding of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year, are participating in the National Town Hall meeting that takes place on September 13. The theme of the event is “Rise Up: Equality Delayed is Equality Denied.”

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been invited to speak on September 14 on a panel sponsored by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) FAMU Made: “From Mayor to Mainstreet” that talks about the contributions that Florida A&M University graduates have made in the public sector.

The highly-anticipated and well-attended Prayer Breakfast features vocalist Kurt Carr and guest speaker AME Bishop Vashti McKenzie on Sept. 15 at the convention center.

“The Prayer Breakfast presents a unique opportunity for attendees to unite in the spirit of hope, faith and love during the Annual Legislative Conference,” A. Shuanise Washington, CBCF president and CEO, said. “As the inspirational high note of the week, we can raise our voices in song and praise while recharging ourselves for the vital work that is still to be done within our community.”

The Rev. William Barber II, former president of the North Carolina NAACP and an activist for the poor, is the speaker for the Phoenix Awards Dinner on September 15 also at the convention center.

The Community Breakfast and Health Fair will take place on Sept. 13 at the Central Union Mission on Massachusetts Ave., N.W. with CBC members, staff and friends serving the homeless.