By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

The first anniversary of the Baltimore Ceasefire movement ended tragically with two homicides and several non-fatal shootings.

With just hours left before the goal of a 72 hour cessation of gun violence homicide would have concluded with no murders, another unidentified (at press time) young man was gunned down in Baltimore. A 27-year-old man died after being shot around 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 5, in the 2400 block of Wilkens Ave. in Southwest Baltimore.

Erricka Bridgeford, one of the co-founders of the Baltimore Ceasefire movement identified the Wilkins Ave. victim as Kendall Jones. She spoke to the victim’s family the morning of Aug. 6, and posted a Facebook live message about the weekend and the work to quell violence and murder in Baltimore.

“I just talked to Kendall’s mom and his sister and one of his cousins…we send so much love to them, so please send so much love to the Jones family,” Bridgeford wrote. “I do feel very blessed…because of the work we are all doing in the city, I get to be one of the voices of just trying to end this murder epidemic…It was a blessing to my soul…We had a good conversation.”

There were several other shootings that took place during the third Ceasefire weekend of 2018, one of them also ending in death.

Less than two hours prior to the shooting death of Jones, at around 5:46 p.m. according to Baltimore police, three to four men were shot in the 900 block of N. Broadway in East Baltimore. One of the men shot in the torso died, police have not yet released his identity. In the early hours of Aug. 4, a man was shot in the head in the 1800 block of Winchester St., in West Baltimore. He is listed in critical condition. Despite the weekend violence the Ceasefire crew is undeterred in their work.

“We’re gonna keep pushing, nobody is dying in vain,” Bridgeford said in an email to the AFRO.

“During the Ceasefire weekend, I’m on a different level; I push my heart out into the city in a different kind of way,” she added. “I lose my voice every Ceasefire weekend because I give my voice and my everything real hard for those three days, because I don’t feel like we can ask everybody else do your best to be peaceful, do your best to be loving and give to city, if I’m not giving my everything.”

The Ceasefire crew will continue to pour out love to the victims of violence during Ceasefire weekends, with a vigil at 7 p.m. at Broadway and Eager in East Baltimore August 6.