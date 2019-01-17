By Joi Thomas, Special to the AFRO

In January, we pause and take a moment to reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His birthday is January 15th, and we celebrate the national holiday of his birth every third Monday in January. His legacy is one we should never forget. Huber Memorial Church in East Baltimore is doing their part to ensure their members and the community always remembers Dr. King.

This month, Huber Memorial hosts The Martin Luther King, Jr. Revival. “The Martin Luther King, Jr. Revival’s purpose is for those of us who are baby boomers and who were alive at the time of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s ministry, that we would remember and never forget his legacy,” said Huber’s Pastor P.M. Smith. Our generation has an obligation to the future generations to introduce them to Martin Luther King, Jr., his life, his leadership, his civil rights ministry, and his sacrifice – because if we don’t tell them, they won’t know.” Smith hoped attendees left the worship experience “with a greater sense of appreciation for the generation that was a part of those who served our people so well, those who opened doors of opportunity for us, and who built bridges to a greater future for us.”

January 15 was opening night for the revival. The choir sang with power, and the guest revivalist, Pastor James Perkins from Detroit, Mich., preached from the theme “The Social Justice Agenda of the Church”. Members of Huber Memorial have been praying for this revival in early morning prayer on Wednesdays and evening prayer on Fridays. Ernestine Jones, who handles PR for the church said there are numerous programs the church has implemented for the community including mentoring male teens, a young entrepreneurship program, a food co-op program, a substance abuse program, among others.

Huber Memorial Church worships every Sunday at 9 a.m. in their beautiful, new Community Life Center located at 5700 Loch Raven Boulevard. They can also be seen on Sunday mornings at 6:30 a.m. on WMAR-TV on The Living Hope Broadcast. The final night of the revival is January 17. Service begins at 7 p.m.

If you are looking for other ways to celebrate Dr. King this weekend, there are plenty options. New Psalmist Baptist Church is hosting a service in honor of Dr. King entitled “Let Freedom Ring”, at their church on January 20 at 4 p.m. The Baptist Ministers Night Conference of Baltimore and Vicinity are hosting a Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast on January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, at Faith United Baptist Church. This is a ticketed event. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts celebrate the 19th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on January 21 at noon. The parade begins at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Eutaw St.