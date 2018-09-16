Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird just signed his first full-time NBA contract. Unfortunately, he might not be seeing the floor anytime soon.

Bird was arraigned in Brighton District Court this past Wednesday following a weekend arrest in which he was charged with domestic assault, strangulation and kidnapping stemming from an alleged incident involving his 20-year-old girlfriend.

He was released on $100,000 bond this past week and issued this statement:

“I’m taking some time away from the team as I deal with my legal and medical issues,” Bird said via statement. “I apologize to my family, the Celtics organization, my teammates, the fans and the NBA for the unnecessary distraction that I have caused. The information that has been released does not tell the full story. I do not condone violence against women. I am hopeful that in due time and process, I will be able to regain everyone’s trust.”

Bird had been held at a local hospital for evaluation, which delayed the arraignment hearing. He apparently suffers from anxiety issues and according to his attorney, his mother and high school coach would supervise him in his Brighton apartment.

The Celtics drafted Bird with the 56th pick in the 2017 draft. The shooting guard spent his rookie season on a two-way contract before being signed to the active roster this summer. Bird recently signed contract is a two-year, $2.9 million deal. Only the first year is guaranteed. He played in Boston on a two-way contract last season and was expected to be one of the last players on the bench of the championship contenders. His future is now uncertain.