By Vance Brinkley, Special to the AFRO

While Charlamagne Tha God continues to dominate pop culture as a co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” his reputation as a controversial figure has made several headlines. Unfortunately, these past few weeks he’s apparently stirred up yet another conversation–but one that will make you cringe.

Earlier this week, MadameNoire published a story about the radio host allegedly admitting on his podcast “Brilliant Idiots” that the first sexual encounter between him and his wife was “rape.” Fortunately, Charlemagne’s wife Jessica Gadsden opened up about the situation Tuesday morning on “The Breakfast Club” and added critical details to Tha God’s story, confirming that it was all consensual.

Luckily for this radio host, Gadsden was able to clarify important moments from this awkward situation. But the conversation eventually evolved into the three hosts asking the question: Is drunk sex considered consensual? Charlemagne, DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and even a female caller all agreed that both parties should be either sober or at least aware of making a decision like having sex while being intoxicated. However, though their opinions seemed to be the most obvious opinion in regards to drunk sex, debate followed the comments from two callers. One woman suggested that drunk sex is consensual because a person expresses his or her true feelings when intoxicated. Another man said both parties had to be intoxicated for it to count. The conversation later poured into Twitter, but instead of being a continuation of the discussion the three hosts had on air, it was more shade thrown at Charlamagne.

While Charlamagne Tha God may be an well known host for The Breakfast Club, he is a human and has choices like many of us. Though his past is being brought into question with several separate allegations of sexual assault, this moment should be an opportunity to learn and acknowledge the right thing (which he did…..in this scenario). But when a story like this is in the entertainment world, that opportunity disappears quickly due to the constant slander and conversations that may occur for the accused person. Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing better than seeing justice being served in the Bill Cosby case and the jokes (and lack of f’s given) made by people who heard the news, but how are we learning from these stories? From the conversation that followed Gadsden’s call-in to the show, to the phone calls and tweets that the Breakfast Club crew heard and saw thereafter, there was still disappointment filling the studio that day.

Even with the #MeToo movement changing the way that we have conversations about sexual assault and rape culture in our country, we still have to call out the rumors and actually state what consensual sex is. When it comes to the idea of sex under intoxication, things are far riskier. Drunk sex usually comes in common anecdotes told by friends and family in this pro-alcohol society, some funny and others awkward. Unfortunately, the problem is that these stories show that there is a grey area when it comes to making a decision to have sex at this state. Let’s be clear, whether you have drunk sex, sex sober, sex outside, or sex on a plane – YOU NEED CONSENT. It may be that hip cue Gadsden said that day or with a partner who is aware of the situation and able to make a decision, consent is the key. You’d thought this would be common sense, but the National Institute of Health says differently. According to a study conducted by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, a subdivision of NIH, half of the number of documented sexual assault cases included alcohol as a factor. This means that a whole half of the population who have reportedly sexually assaulted their partner can’t seem to hold their whiskey. You need consent! And to be honest, maybe the sober route would be better. Who would like to ride a roller coaster that’s not “functioning” correctly? It’s safest when it’s fully functioning.

Look, many of us know that talking about sex in general could be very awkward. But when those conversations do not happen within certain communities, you have either assumptions or misleading information that lead you to decisions that aren’t the smartest. When it comes to drunk sex, the lack of knowledge could be a great night with a partner (sex or no sex) or a very terrible one. However, what Charlemagne’s recent situation concludes is that though being able to completely make an accurate statement is important, being sober or aware enough to make the decision to have sex is far more critical to one’s life. With that being said, make sure your partner is aware of the situation. Otherwise, leave the room and don’t look back.