By Hamil R. Harris, Special to the AFRO

The President of Prince George’s County Community College, Dr. Charlene Dukes, was honored for rising above poverty and humble beginnings to become a national leader in the field of education.

Dr. Dukes was one of eight people honored as 2018 National TRIO Achievers at the Council for Opportunity in Education’s 37th Annual Conference in New York City on September 13.

A native of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Dukes and her brother participated in the TRIO program, also known as Student Support Services (SSS). She joined the program in 1968 during her high school years. Dukes went on to attend St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

TRIO began with the Upward Bound program in 1964 as a key element of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty; the program motivated and tutored low-income, first-generation high school students in families where neither parent held a college degree.

Dukes said Upward Bound helped mold her passion to pursue higher education over the last 30 years and has helped low-income, minority and first-generation students.

TRIO program alumni include: Oscar award winner Viola Davis; best-selling author Wil Haygood; ABC Primetime host John Quiñones; Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI); former Democratic National Committee Interim Chairperson Donna Brazil and former astronaut José Hernández.

The Council for Opportunity in Education (COE), which hosted the awards, is a nonprofit organization, established in 1981, dedicated to furthering the expansion of college opportunities for low-income, first-generation students, veterans and students with disabilities in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Palau, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

“These former TRIO program participants have distinguished themselves and are making remarkable contributions in their chosen professions,” said Maureen Hoyler, president, Council for Opportunity in Education in a statement. “It is an honor to congratulate them on their accomplishments and acknowledge how TRIO has helped make a difference in their lives.”