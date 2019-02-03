By BETH HARRIS and LYNN ELBER, Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A roundup of news from the Television Critics Association winter meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs.

PRIDE’S STORY

Paging Terrence Howard. Charley Pride still wants the actor to play him in a movie of the country music star’s life.

The project has been discussed for about 10 years. Pride told TV critics Friday that it remains a goal to have it made with Howard, who stars in the Fox music series “Empire.”

Meanwhile, Pride finds himself in the spotlight with two upcoming PBS projects: “Country Music,” Ken Burns’ film on the genre’s evolution and the people who created it, and “Charley Pride: I’m Just Me,” airing as part of the “American Masters” series on Feb. 22.

The 84-year-old Grand Ole Opry member shrugs off any suggestion of legend status as one of the few African-Americans to find success in country music. His 1971 crossover hit “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’ ” earned him Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year honors.

“People say, ‘Well, you’re a legend,’ ” he said. “I think, ‘Well, you’re already dead and gone up there.”

Pride initially wanted to make the major leagues and break records.

He used to pick up extra cash by singing before Negro League games. Pride got as far as tryouts with the then-California Angels and New York Mets, but he never made the majors like his idol Jackie Robinson. Eventually, the son of Mississippi sharecroppers began working toward a performing career, already having taught himself to play a $14 guitar ordered from the Sears catalog by his mother.

“I have no answer to what I’ve been able to achieve,” Pride said. “Once I come out and start singing, it doesn’t matter if I was pink. They wanted to hear me sing. That’s the way my career has been all these years.”

Burns’ “Country Music” film is set to air from Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25. Besides Pride, it focuses on Garth Brooks, the Carter family, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris,

Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Jimmie Rodgers, Bob Wills and Hank Williams, among others.

___

NEW PERSPECTIVE

PBS is launching a weekly series that will link headline-making stories to their historical roots.

The magazine-format program, titled “Retro Report,” will be hosted by journalist Celeste Headlee and artist Masud Olufani, PBS said Friday.

Humorist Andy Borowitz, who writes for the New Yorker magazine, will contribute a weekly segment.

“Retro Report” aims to provide insights on major stories, as well as “correct the record” and expose myths, said Perry Simon, PBS’ chief programming executive.

Four stories will be explored each week, with the goal of widening the discussion beyond what the scope of the 24-hour breaking news cycle, PBS said in announcing the program.

Among the topics to be explored: the connection between Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest and the clenched fists of the 1968 Mexico City Olympics; why the government has a multimillion-dollar program to care for wild horses because of a 50-year-old law; and why modern U.S. drug approval laws are so strict.

PBS member stations will develop separate content that focuses on local stories and history,

PBS said.

The hour-long “Retro Report” will debut this fall.