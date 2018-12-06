By Brianna McAdoo, AFRO Staff Writer

Washington D.C.’s very own Children’s National Hospital is kicking off the holiday season with the “Light Up Dr. Bear” campaign. The goal: to bring a little more joy and light into children’s lives.

In this new campaign, bears have been placed around the Washington D.C. area. With every donation the bear illuminates, providing a visual representation of the impact you are making on a child’s life with your donation.

The Children’s National Hospital is the premiere pediatric hospital in Washington D.C. ranking No. 5 in the nation on the U.S News & World Report’s 2018-2019 Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll. Additionally, it is the only hospital in the District that gears its environment, care and medical practices for children solely.

The “Light Up Dr. Bear” campaign began Nov. 23 and will extend to Dec. 31. The 316 bears placed in hospitals and around the city represent the 316 patient bed’s currently at the Children’s hospital. The bear is the mascot of Children’s National Hospital.

DeAnn Marshall, MHA, president of the Children’s Hospital Foundation said, “Through the ‘Light Up Dr. Bear’ campaign, we are pleased to encourage the community to show their support for children and their families in a truly meaningful and impactful way. This year, approximately 300 children and their families will be spending the holiday season in the hospital. Each donation makes an immediate impact on the families in our care, brightening their day and bringing a smile to their face.”

The “Light Up Dr. Bear” campaign was created to raise money for children regardless of their ailment or financial circumstance, and to fund research for cures and medical discovery. As a non-profit hospital servicing more than 230,000 patients annually, donations are integral to making the exceptional work they do possible.

Tierra, mom of Priest – a baby who spent his first 16 months of life in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital – said, “It’s a really amazing thing for families like ours who spend so much time here to see the bears light up and know people are out there caring and supporting us. All I can say is thank you. I’ve been here a long, long, long time, so I know the needs of the parents and the children here, and it’s a great cause, so please continue to donate.”

For more information or to make a donation to the “Light Up Dr. Bear” campaign, visit ChildrensNational.org/Light or text Light10 to 50555.