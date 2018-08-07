By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

Did famous singer Ciara marry Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson simply for financial security?

Houston rapper Slim Thug certainly thinks so, according to his own words during a radio interview last week with 97.9fm, an urban music station in Houston. Slim Thug explained how he doesn’t see how Ciara, who was once engaged to star rapper Future, could go from a “street” guy like Future to a man with more of an image like Wilson.

“Do a woman who used to talk to Future really want a Russell Wilson? I don’t believe it. I think it’s all for financial stability,” said Slim Thug, who labeled Wilson as a “square” and “corny” guy because of his clean-cut style and image. “I don’t think that a girl that come from street dude like Future can even adapt to that kind of man.”

Ciara didn’t reply directly to Slim Thug’s comments, but she did drop a few cryptic responses on Instagram.

She posted a quote that said, “repeating the same bad habit over and over again is a form on insanity. There comes a point in your life when you know better, and you have to do better. You owe it to yourself. It’s just that simple,” which would explain her reasoning for choosing not to date men like Future any more.

Ciara’ also posted a definition of the word “cool,” of which she defined as a man’s that’s god fearing, honorable and carries himself outside of his woman’s presence the same as he would in her presence. She captioned the definition by saying “cool is in the eye of the beholder…”

Slim Thug did eventually apologize in an Instagram video, which he introduced with the words, “I did sound like I was hating on those clips.”