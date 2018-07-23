By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after she called 911 to report a possible assault are working on a civil rights complaint.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot by former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor in July 2017. Ruszczyk was engaged to Don Damond. Attorney Robert Bennett says he plans to file a lawsuit Monday in federal court.

City of Minneapolis, police Officer Mohamed Noor poses for a photo at a community event welcoming him to the Minneapolis police force. Noor, a Somali-American, has been identified by his attorney as the officer who fatally shot Justine Damond, of Australia, late Saturday, July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault. Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Damond. (City of Minneapolis via AP)

Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car’s passenger seat when he shot Damond through the driver’s side window after she approached the vehicle. They say there’s no evidence Noor encountered a threat that justified deadly force.

No further details about the complaint have been released. A news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

