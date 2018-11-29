By Stephen Janis and Taya Graham, Special to the AFRO

Waiting for a bus after school last year in Howard County, 18-year-old Jawone Nicholson said he was confused when a stranger approached him and a friend and started asking questions.

“He came up and asked why we were there,” he told the AFRO.

“He never identified himself.”

But then, an uncomfortable moment turned terrifying, when the unknown inquisitor brandished a gun.

“He was like, `ya’ll aren’t going to do sh*t,’ then he pulled the gun out of his pocket,” Nicholson recalled.

“If my friend would have moved a little closer the gun would have been in his stomach.”

They called Howard County police, who arrived quickly. But, their fear turned to anger, when they learned the gun toting mystery man was actually Baltimore City Police Officer Damond Durant.

“I thought I was going to die, I didn’t know who he was,” Nicholson said.

Since the perilous encounter Nicholson’s family has filed a complaint with the city’s Civilian Review Board (CRB), a body staffed primarily by residents, which orchestrate its own investigations of police misconduct cases.

The family turned to the Board after being rebuffed by the Baltimore Police Department’s (BPD) internal affairs division, Nicholson’s mother Erika Hamlett told the AFRO.

“When we went for the interview they treated us like we were criminals,” she said.

But, now they fear a dispute, which has embroiled the city’s only police civilian oversight body may delay a decision in their case.

Until last week, the BPD had stopped sending cases to the CRB after board members refused to sign a non-disclosure form.

Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis argued the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was necessary to prevent the board from revealing the names of officers identified in CRB rulings. The secrecy is the result of laws, which protect personnel records.

“The statute that created them gave them no resources, no funding, and very little training,” Davis said during testimony in Annapolis earlier this month. “It’s a paper tiger that has no teeth.”

But, board members say the NDA was redundant because they had already signed one. And many members were concerned that the new agreement was overreaching.

“The language was very vague,” George Buntin, a board member said. “We had concerns.”

The Board’s pushback prompted the department to stop forwarding cases, as required by the law. The CRB in turn sued the city, claiming the BPD did not have the right to withhold case files.

Since then, Davis and the BPD have backed down and agreed to resume turning over complaints. But, the actual size of the backlog of cases is unknown.

Maryland ACLU legal director David Rocah said holding case files violates the statute that created the Board and circumvents the sole power of the body, transparency.

“What the city solicitor is not free to do, is attempt to hold them hostage by preventing them from doing their job,” Rocah said.

The state legislature authorized the nine-member board in 1999, after police made a dubious arrest of former State Sen. Joan Carter Conway at an accident scene outside her Baltimore office.

Radio talk show host and former State Sen. Clarence Mitchell IV, said the legislation was intended to be the beginning of a shift towards more robust civilian control of police.

“There were incidents that were driving the need for civilian oversight,” Mitchell said. “We anticipated coming back and amending it later.”

Meanwhile, In court-proceedings last year a Howard County judge approved a peace order against Officer Durant filed by Hamlett. The 17-year veteran testified that he felt threatened by Nicholson who he thought looked nefarious.

“You look suspicious, both of you look like you’re going to do something,” Durant said he told Nicholson and a friend.

“I’m trying to help you,” he continued. “Before someone calls police and you get in trouble.”

Durant’s attorney Chaz Ball and police spokesman Matt Jablow did respond for requests for comment.

The peace order, however, has done little to alleviate Hamlett’s anxiety about the lack of action on her son’s case.

“It’s like the system is designed to deter you,” she said.

In fact, she said the CRB’s precarious legal position contradicts promises of law enforcement reform made by city leaders after entering a federal consent decree with the Department of Justice.

“I don’t even trust this process,” Hamlett said.