By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Football coach and go-go sound engineer Andre Young was murdered in Southeast on Monday, July 30th leaving the community lost and mourning and police searching for answers and the murderer.

The father of five volunteered as a football coach with the Boys and Girls Club in Glenarden, Maryland.

Breezhon Stell, one of Young’s former players, was devastated when he heard the news. “When I found out what happened, it was like a piece of me just ripping apart because he was like a father to me,” Stell said. “He was just that kind of guy that always cared, always checked up on you. He was amazing.”

Young, 47, was shot a little before 6 p.m. on 19th and P Streets Southeast. According to a Fox 5 DC source, Young was potentially intervening in a domestic violence situation when he was killed.

Now his fellow coaches, former players, family and the community are rallying to remember his legacy, cope and try to continue his vision.

Johnyce Spriggs, a cheerleading coach, told Fox 5 DC, “The club is not going to be the

same. We lost a brother. This is family to us.” “We suspended the practices until Monday

while everybody tries to wrap our heads around what’s going on,” football coach Rah

Walker said.

Those who knew Young for his work in music were also devastated to hear of his murder.

“Although years would sometimes go by before we saw each other, it was always wonderful exchanges,” said vocalist Karen Linette who got to know him over the years working in the music business. “[He was] not just a great audio engineer in working with him on the D.C. music scene, dating back to my years with the SoundProof Band, but a really great person who will truly be missed.”