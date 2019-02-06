Feb 7

Community Development Day in Annapolis

Join the Community Development Network of Maryland on February 7th, 10am-1:30pm, to tell our legislators to fund the Community Development Fund and pass CDN’s Legislative Agenda. The meetings will be held in rooms 170 and 180 Lowe House Office Building 6 Bladen Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. To register contact Odette Ramos for Community Development Network of Maryland at 443-801-8137 or [email protected] .

Feb 9

Children’s Day at Lexington Market

Free activities for the kids including a magic show, crafts, storytelling and Martial Arts demonstration.

Feb 13

Tales from the Sweetheart Gang Book Signing

Come to the book signing on Feb.13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at NANCY by SNAC, 131 West North Ave., Baltimore, to meet and have conversations with the local authors of the Sweetheart Gang, group of lady friends who decided to write and share their stories and memories of their mothers. For more information on upcoming events or to purchase the book contact Dorothy Boulware [email protected] or visit www.walkingworthynow.com .

3rd Annual Galintine’s Day

Women form the community are gathering to show love and appreciation for one another. You are invited to come and hang out with ladies from the community for joy, laughter and fun between 3:00pm and 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Colin’s Seafood & Grill, 3653 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Md. ‘Ladies celebrating Ladies’ is the theme for this annual event. Please dress in red attire.

Feb. 16

The History of the NAACP: The Baltimore Connection

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore are hosting ‘Mr. Civil Rights’ on Feb. 16 at noon. Enjoy a living history performance, film and talk about the NAACP and its leaders from the Jim Crow and Civil Rights era. See a living history performance of activist Juanita Jackson Mitchell, hear a lecture on the Baltimore branch by Professor Prudence Cumberbatch and conclude with a film screening of Mr. Civil Rights: Thurgood Marshall & The NAACP. NAACP artifacts and panels covering 97 years of Maryland history will be on view. For more information visit, https://lewismuseum.org/.

Baltimore Talent Showcase

Lexington Market will host a showcase of local artists featuring live music and comedy performances.

Feb. 17

R&B Valentine’s Rewind

Urban Vibe Entertainment and the FLYWIRE are hosting a R&B concert on February 17th,7:30 p.m. at UMBC Event Center, 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, Maryland. The concert will feature Blackstreet featuring Teddy Riley & Dave Hollister, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, 702, Tony Toni Tone and K-CI OF Jodeci. Tickets are available at UMBC Event Center’s Box Office or Ticketmaster for tickets at the following link

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/rb-valentines-rewind-jam/event/1500557EDD1A4877?f_hybrid_map=true&ab=efeat6505v1#efeat6916

February 22 – Girls Rockin’ Out featuring Bella Afrika

Highlights include a performance by Girls Rockin’ Out featuring Bella Afrika creative movements at Lexington Market. Also performing are the Druid Hill Drummers and Guilford Elementary Middle School.

February 23 – University of Maryland Pharmacy School Health Fair at the Market

The APhA-ASP Charm of a Million Hearts Fair offers free screenings and demonstrations at Lexington Market.