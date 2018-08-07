By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor , [email protected]

Former NFL star safety Darren Sharper is trying to get out of prison early after serving just two years of the 18-year sentence he received for drugging and raping at least 16 women across four different states, according to reports.

Per the Los Angeles Times , Sharper’s legal team filed a 50-page memorandum this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, claiming their client was not properly advised by his former legal team on a plea deal the former pro athlete took back in 2016. According to the LATimes.com report, the memorandum also argues that the trial and court that convicted Sharper had made errors during its ruling.

Sharper initially took a plea deal that carried a nine-year sentence, but a U.S. Court judge reduced it, saying it was too light a punishment. He then doubled the sentence. Sharper’s lawyers said Sharper deserves more credit for being fully co-operative with prosecutors.

“Mr. Sharper intended, and still intends, to accept responsibility for his behavior,” Sharper’s lawyers said in court filings, as reported by the LA Times. “He does not seek to escape blame in this matter.”

Prosecutors, reportedly, have until August 27 to respond.

A 14-year veteran of the NFL, Sharper retired in 2011, just a year after helping the New Orleans Saints win a Super Bowl. Sharper became a studio analyst for NFL Network, and with his resume as a NFL 2000s All-Decade Team member, the 42-year-old was destined to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That is, until reports surfaced of his arrest in 2014 for drugging women to have sleep with them.

According to police reports, Sharper and a friend would meet women at the club and invite them back to their hotel rooms, where they would drug their drinks. He reportedly did this to women in Miami, Fla., New Orleans, La., Los Angeles, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nevada.