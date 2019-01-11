By George Kevin Jordan, AFRO Staff Writer

Here is the science.

The CDC confirmed the study and world view from HIV advocates and professionals that “people with HIV who take HIV medicine as prescribed and get and keep an undetectable viral load (or stay virally suppressed) have effectively no risk of transmitting HIV to their HIV-negative partners.”

Suppression for HIV+ people can mean taking a prescribed regimen of Antiviral drugs. For HIV-negative people it can mean taking PrEP or Pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is also scientifically effective in stopping the transmission of HIV.

With the science firmly in place however D.C. still faces a problem with HIV rates and STI infections. Last week the AFRO spoke to Activist and Ruby House Executive Director Ruby Corado about opening a wellness center in the Southeast. She unpacked the need for HIV services in D.C. “The D.C. HIV epidemic continues to be worst in the country of a major city,” Corado told the AFRO. “It has become totally accepted that today a young Black or Brown gay or trans kid become HIV positive with no local outcry.”

The D.C. Health Department’s 2018 Annual Epidemiology and Surveillance Report seemed to confirm Corado’s fears. The report shows that while new diagnosis rates decreased by 31% as a whole, certain pockets saw great increases.

According to the report:

There were increases in new HIV diagnoses among young people ages 13-29 from 134 in 2016 to 150 in 2017

Black men through sex with men and Black women through heterosexual contact have the highest proportion of newly diagnosed HIV.

About 13,000 people are currently living with HIV, according to the report. This compared to 38,739 new infections in the U.S. in total. The most impacted Wards are 6,7 and 8 according to the data. One in five cases were Black women, and one and three cases were Black men who had sex with men of color.

To compound the issue of HIV, STI’s are on the rise in D.C. The data showed that:

There were record numbers and increases among reported STDs with 10,157 cases of chlamydia, a 35% increase from 2013 to 2017; 5,070 cases of gonorrhea, a 56% increase from 2013 to 2017; and 318 cases of primary and secondary syphilis, a 13% increase from 2013 to 2017.

The good news is we now know treatment for both HIV negative and HIV positive people is the most effective way to reign in HIV rates.

The Mayor’s office along with the Department of Health came out with their 90/90/90/50 Plan in 2016 which is a bold step in eradicating the spread of the virus.

In the executive summary the document states that: “Despite years of progress in the understanding and treatment of HIV/AIDS, the District of Columbia still is in the midst of an HIV epidemic. In fact, more than 13,000 people in D.C. are living with HIV, which is equal to 2 percent of the District population. This percentage far surpasses the generally accepted definition of an epidemic, which is 1 percent of the population. For some groups in D.C. the situation is even more severe: 4.6 percent of African-American men, 2.1 percent of Hispanic men, and 1.9 percent of African-American women are living with HIV.2 A recent survey by the DC Trans Coalition suggests that as many as 20 percent of transgender people in D.C. may be HIV-positive.”

To combat the high infection rates the Mayor’s office pushed for 6 goals by 2020:

90 percent of Residents know their HIV status.

90 percent of HIV positive residents are in treatment

90 percent of residents in treatment reach viral suppression. This coincides with the goal of undetectable means no chance of passing on the virus.

50 percent reduction in new infection rates.

But despite the plan’s initiatives the numbers are still high for people of color. On Jan. 14 Mayor Bowser will lay out her vision for the city, and the issues that need to be addressed. The AFRO will follow this story.

The D.C. Department of Health could not be reached at press time.