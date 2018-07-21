By Lenore T. Adkins/Special to the AFRO

True to its name, Marvin Gaye Park is playing host to a concert series this summer that has three dates lined up .

The free series, presented by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, kicks off every third Saturday of the month all summer, so plan to hit the park from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 21, August 18 and September 15.

The concerts will be held at The Riverside Center, 5200 Foote Street NE, located in Ward 7’s Deanwood neighborhood.

Besides music, residents are invited to experience art, eats and to shop with Made in D.C. makers. As well, Washington Parks and People, a group centered on transforming neglected and sometimes dangerous areas into green spaces for the community, will open the Riverside Center Café so you can buy menu items and try treats from local chefs.

The city spent $2.4 million redeveloping the park. On May 5, Bowser, Ward 7 Councilman Vincent Gray and other D.C. officials cut the ribbon the on park’s $14 million recreation center.

Both the park and recreation center were named after the Motown legend who grew up in the District and attended Cardozo High School.

At Motown, Gaye embarked on a storied musical career in the 1960s that spanned several decades. His hits include “What’s Going On,” “Sexual Healing,” “Got to Give it Up” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine.”