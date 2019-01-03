By George Kevin Jordan, AFRO Staff Writer

AFRO Staff Writer, George Kevin Reporter talked to people at a burning bowl ceremony at Unity church 1225 R Street NW 20009.

Lionell Thomas, Resides in D.C. and Atlanta

“To live healthier mind body and soul. That means in all my affairs – I’m going to try to eat right, I’m going to feed my spirit and I’m going to try to treat people with the respect that I want for myself.”

Joseph Boyce, D.C. Resident

“I want to drop ten pounds and be more loving to my spouse.”

James Watson

“I don’t do resolutions anymore,” Watson said. said. “It falls upon humanity to do resolutions and humanity is faltered but in spirit I can affirm that which is different within myself and that’s how I focus for the upcoming in which is in spirit.

“Restoration and a holistic approach to life and whatever that manifests itself into being will be for my highest good.”

Sandra R. Brown D.C. Resident

“I don’t do resolutions because I believe in talking life one day at a time. And I just set intentions for the new year and if I don’t reach them that’s okay, but at least if I put some effort into it, either I will reach the goal or won’t reach the goals and I don’t stress it anymore,” Brown told the AFRO.

“To read more and to write more. Once I finished my doctorate I got behind on my reading and I love to read fiction so one of my goals is reading more books.”