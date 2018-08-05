By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been facing heavy criticism from within the African-American community after telling the media earlier this week that he won’t be kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem and that it isn’t the “right time or place” for protesting against racism and police brutality in the U.S.

But the criticism he’s received hasn’t swayed his stance on the issue. When asked if he regrets making his controversial comments, Prescott doubled down on his opinion.

“I am not oblivious to it,” Prescott told the Dallas Star-Telegram. “You get on social media, you see It. It doesn’t bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”

Prescott said people may have misunderstood where he stands on social injustices.

“I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in,” Prescott said, according to the Star-Telegram. “I never said I didn’t believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn’t think that the national anthem was the time. It’s two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it’s not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it’s not.”

“I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel,” Prescott continued. “That is what they believe in and they should be able to kneel. For me, the game of football has been such a peace. It’s a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have.”

Still, many Black folks, including some notable celebrities, aren’t feeling what Prescott’s saying. Famous rapper Game took to Twitter to bash Prescott.

“COONgratulations @dak. Might as well throw on that MAGA hat,” tweeted The Game.

High-profiled pastor Bishop Talbert Swan also criticize Prescott via Twitter.

“Great job @dak. I’m sure you just made Massa Jones and Massa Trump very proud of you,” Talbert tweeted. “Our open enemy has always been able to get one of our own to speak against our interests. From the plantation to the football field, there’s always one.”