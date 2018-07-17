By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Damonte Dodd, former University of Maryland (UMD) basketball player, had to surrender his passport but is free on his own recognizance after a bail hearing on July 12, following rape charges for an incident in November.

Dodd, 24 was charged by Prince George’s County police last week with raping a woman at a College Park apartment in November of last year. In addition to submitting his passport, the 24-year-old former student athlete is required to stay away from his alleged victim as well as any potential witnesses, according to The Baltimore Sun.

In a statement for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, the current court ruling is in order to “insure the safety of the victim.”

“He turned himself in, so we don’t feel he’s a flight risk. But obviously we have his passport, so he can’t go anywhere. We are fine with the conditions of his bond,” the statement said.

According to Prince George’s County prosecutors, Dodd and the alleged victim left a bar near the UMD campus on Nov. 1. Five days later the woman reported that she was inebriated when Dodd had non-consensual sex with her.

Dodd claims that the sex was consensual and is speaking out on the charges through social media.

“I’m good everyone. Thanks for your concerns. Y’all know wassup. DON’T BELIEVE THE HYPE. I love y’all forreal man,” Dodd posted on his Instagram last week, according to The Baltimore Sun. The post is no longer on Dodd’s page.