By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Native Washingtonian Samira Wiley, who gained fame in the character of Poussey Washington in Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” is celebrating an Emmy for the role of Moira on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”- and her hometown is celebrating with her.

Wiley was nominated for her second Emmy and won on September 8 at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The Duke Ellington School of the Arts graduate won an Emmy for the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Her first nomination was in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for season one of “Orange is the New Black.”

“I’m so amazed, I’m so happy, I’m so in awe, I’m so grateful. Everything you’re supposed to be, I am,” Wiley told E! News.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shared in the excitement of Wiley’s win, re-tweeting a Huffington Post article about the success Black performers’ had at this year’s Emmys including, Tiffany Haddish (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series), Katt Williams (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series) and Ron Cephas Jones (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series).

“#DCProud of @SamiraWiley on her #Emmys win,” the Mayor wrote from her personal account. “Samira is a native Washingtonian, attended @DukeEllingtonDC & is the daughter of @CovenantDC co-pastors. #202Creates,” she wrote referencing the 202Creates program, which supports artists and arts in the District.

Wiley said she was particularly grateful after having to worry about her next role and income.

“There was a time there where I just didn’t have a job,” she told E! News. “I was shocked when I wasn’t going to be on [OITNB] anymore and I was so humbled to be in a place where 95 percent actors are all the time: looking for work, trying to figure out how to do this. And when I got the role, I was just like, ‘I’m gonna get a paycheck again.’ That’s what I was thinking about at the time.”